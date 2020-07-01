Advertisement

Rolling average of new COVID-19 nears 500 in Wisconsin

The state’s rolling-average, which covers the previous week, has now climbed to 490 - it’s highest ever.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported again reported one of its highest single-day total of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the rolling seven-day average approaches 500 positive tests per day, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

According to the agency’s daily tracker, 540 new cases were tallied Wednesday. While that number is lower than the more than 600 recorded Tuesday, it is the fourth highest one day total, including the days when the results of the Department of Corrections’ universal testing were added in. The state’s rolling-average, which covers the previous week has now climbed to 490 - it’s highest ever.

The percentage of total tests that came back positive did continue its three-day slide, dropping to 4.3 percent, DHS’ report indicates. That’s down from a high of 7.3 percent Sunday and 4.7 percent on Tuesday. However, it is still higher than the percentage was trending prior to the past week.

With two new cases reported Wednesday, the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus remains relatively flat. Since Saturday, only nine deaths have been recorded, pushing that total to 786. That number represents three percent of the 29,199 people in Wisconsin who have tested positive so far. Of those who contracted the virus 3,482, or 12 percent, have been hospitalized.

The latest report comes as Dane County increases its restrictions on bars and restaurants as well as on public gatherings in response to a large spike in cases.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.192
Brown Co.2,91642
Columbia Co.881
Dane Co.1,95332
Dodge Co.4615
Grant Co.16113
Green Co.891
Green Lake Co.330
Iowa Co.320
Jefferson Co.2424
Juneau Co.391
Lafayette Co.740
Marquette Co.161
Milwaukee Co.11,510390
Richland Co.164
Rock Co.87324
Sauk Co.1083
Waukesha Co.1,21039

