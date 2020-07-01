Rolling average of new COVID-19 nears 500 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported again reported one of its highest single-day total of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the rolling seven-day average approaches 500 positive tests per day, the latest Department of Health Services figures show.

According to the agency’s daily tracker, 540 new cases were tallied Wednesday. While that number is lower than the more than 600 recorded Tuesday, it is the fourth highest one day total, including the days when the results of the Department of Corrections’ universal testing were added in. The state’s rolling-average, which covers the previous week has now climbed to 490 - it’s highest ever.

The percentage of total tests that came back positive did continue its three-day slide, dropping to 4.3 percent, DHS’ report indicates. That’s down from a high of 7.3 percent Sunday and 4.7 percent on Tuesday. However, it is still higher than the percentage was trending prior to the past week.

With two new cases reported Wednesday, the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus remains relatively flat. Since Saturday, only nine deaths have been recorded, pushing that total to 786. That number represents three percent of the 29,199 people in Wisconsin who have tested positive so far. Of those who contracted the virus 3,482, or 12 percent, have been hospitalized.

The latest report comes as Dane County increases its restrictions on bars and restaurants as well as on public gatherings in response to a large spike in cases.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 19 2 Brown Co. 2,916 42 Columbia Co. 88 1 Dane Co. 1,953 32 Dodge Co. 461 5 Grant Co. 161 13 Green Co. 89 1 Green Lake Co. 33 0 Iowa Co. 32 0 Jefferson Co. 242 4 Juneau Co. 39 1 Lafayette Co. 74 0 Marquette Co. 16 1 Milwaukee Co. 11,510 390 Richland Co. 16 4 Rock Co. 873 24 Sauk Co. 108 3 Waukesha Co. 1,210 39

