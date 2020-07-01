Advertisement

Stolen vehicle found totaled

Car crashed into a tree
Car crashed into a tree(MGN Image)
By Claire Olson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two young men were seen fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen SUV into a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of S. Whitney Way and Barton Rd when the two men crashed the Toyota Rav4 into a tree, totaling it.

Investigators noted the SUV had been stolen from a Goldenrod Lane address last Thursday.

The two men did not appear to be injured from the crash.

MPD’S Burglary Crime Unit is handling the case. They did not release any information about possible suspects.

