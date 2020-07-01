Sun Prairie SRO hopes to make a difference with bus burger joint

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie school resource officer is cooking up an idea to give back to the community and the recipe comes from his childhood.

Lamont Crockett is a school resource officer in Sun Prairie, but when he takes the badge off, he mentors young people in the community. He believes the ability to serve and give back to his community are some of the best feelings in the world.

“I got into the profession to extend good will and to be a positive staple of the community,” he explains.

But Crockett wanted to serve others in a new way by giving everyone a seat at the table, so he plans to start a food truck, or rather, a food bus.

He wants to call it Bus Stop Burgers, a kitchen on wheels serving up more than just good eats.

"Growing up in our circumstances my dad used to make these welfare burgers which were just burgers with all the toppings inside and they were always delicious and I still make them," he said.

Crockett plans to hire students and people who need jobs and hopes to feed those who don't have the means to do it themselves. He says the profits will also be donated back to the community.

“I just want to bring people to the table and hopefully with good food and good times and laughter,” Crockett said. “Hopefully that will unite everyone. No matter what I do I want to bring goodness to the world I want people to be happy.”

Crockett is raising money to kick off the food truck. Click here to donate.

