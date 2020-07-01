Advertisement

The Person of Interest in firebombing of City-County building is in custody

The 26-year-old is currently in custody on a probation hold
Marquon Clark (left) and Conner Fleck
Marquon Clark (left) and Conner Fleck(Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man identified by the Madison Police Department as the person of interest in the firebombing of the City-County Building during last week’s protests is in police custody.

According to police, Marquon M. Clark is being held Tuesday night on a probation hold. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office website showed no counts related to the attack on the government building, however the MPD incident report indicated the 26-year-old Madison man is a person of interest in the attack on the government building.

Clark was arrested following a traffic stop near Verona Road, the police report stated. As officers were trying to get the truck to pull over, its driver, identified as Conner M. Fleck allegedly swerved at an MPD cruiser and would have hit it if the officer had not taken evasive action. The 26-year-old Fleck, of Pardeeville, was also arrested and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The City-County Building was firebombed last Tuesday, June 23, during the protests and violence that broke out during the arrest of a Black man, Devonare Johnson, at a downtown Madison shop earlier that day as well as the police reaction to a confrontation between the white driver of a pickup and a crowd of demonstrator. Johnson currently faces federal extortion charges and appeared in court Wednesday.

At the time of the firebombing, dispatchers were in the building working, county officials said. They had to be evacuated while fire crews worked to battle the flames.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has offered a $5,000 reward for the person behind the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rolling average of new COVID-19 nears 500 in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The state of Wisconsin reported again reported one of its highest single-day total of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Local

Stolen vehicle found totaled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Stolen vehicle found totaled

Crime

MPD: Two arrested in “extremely violent attack” in Madison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Two people have been arrested following an attack early Monday morning that investigators described as “extremely violent.”

Forecast

Warm and humid conditions expected to continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
High temperatures over the next several days will be near 90 degrees with heat index temperatures well into the 90s.

Latest News

Crime

18-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Madison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An 18-year-old Dane Co. man has died following a Tuesday night shooting outside a Madison hotel.

Crime

Name released of Madison man whose body was found in lagoon two days he fled from police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane County Medical Examiners Officer has released the name of the man whose body was found in a lagoon Monday, sparking an officer-involved death investigation.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. imposes new restrictions on bars and restaurants; public gatherings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In the face of triple-digit growth in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County each day, county leaders and health officials are returning to greater restrictions on restaurants and bars as well as public gatherings.

News

Madison hate crime victim thanks supporters in new family statement

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Althea Bernstein's family released a statement Wednesday morning.

News

Sun Prairie SRO hopes to make a difference with bus burger joint

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

MPD: Person shot on city’s east side

Updated: 17 hours ago