The Person of Interest in firebombing of City-County building is in custody

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man identified by the Madison Police Department as the person of interest in the firebombing of the City-County Building during last week’s protests is in police custody.

According to police, Marquon M. Clark is being held Tuesday night on a probation hold. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office website showed no counts related to the attack on the government building, however the MPD incident report indicated the 26-year-old Madison man is a person of interest in the attack on the government building.

Clark was arrested following a traffic stop near Verona Road, the police report stated. As officers were trying to get the truck to pull over, its driver, identified as Conner M. Fleck allegedly swerved at an MPD cruiser and would have hit it if the officer had not taken evasive action. The 26-year-old Fleck, of Pardeeville, was also arrested and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The City-County Building was firebombed last Tuesday, June 23, during the protests and violence that broke out during the arrest of a Black man, Devonare Johnson, at a downtown Madison shop earlier that day as well as the police reaction to a confrontation between the white driver of a pickup and a crowd of demonstrator. Johnson currently faces federal extortion charges and appeared in court Wednesday.

At the time of the firebombing, dispatchers were in the building working, county officials said. They had to be evacuated while fire crews worked to battle the flames.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has offered a $5,000 reward for the person behind the incident.

