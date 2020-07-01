Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System’s interim President

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson assumed his role as the interim President of the University System.

According to a statement about his first day, Thompson plans to use his time as head of the state’s public university systems to create a platform, the “Listening Post”, for Wisconsin residents and UW students, faculty and staff. The Listening Post will be used for asking questions and offering new ideas to Tommy Thompson and the UW System.

“Tommy is ready to lead the UW System... He will be collaborative, yet decisive.” says Scott Neitzel, former Department of Administration in a press release from the UW System.

Wisconsin has always been home for Thompson. Thompson was born in Elroy, WI and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from UW-Madison. Other accomplishments of Thompson include, being a minority leader for the Wisconsin Assembly, being the longest serving governor in Wisconsin history and even being an HHS secretary under President George W. Bush.

Ray Cross, former UW System President, will remain in the UW System for 90 days as an advisor.

To listen to a message from Tommy Thompson, click here.

