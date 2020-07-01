Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Sherman Ave. results in injuries
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dispatch confirmed a car vs. pedestrian crash on Sherman Ave. near Commerce Ave. Wednesday afternoon has resulted in injuries.
The Madison Fire Department is at the scene and traffic is not being diverted at this time, according to dispatch.
This is a developing story; NBC15 will issue updates when more information becomes available.
