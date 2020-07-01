Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR reminds residents of firework laws for the holiday weekend

Laws regarding fireworks on the Fourth
Laws regarding fireworks on the Fourth(Associated Press)
By Claire Olson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wanted to remind those celebrating that fireworks are prohibited on all DNR lands such as state parks, state forests, and state-owned public hunting and fishing properties.

“For the safety of our guests and our natural resources, and in accordance with state law, fireworks are prohibited on state properties,” says Chris Madison, chief ranger with the Wisconsin State Park System.

The agency reminded anyone who plans to shoot off any fireworks to take precautions, noting that most firework-related wildfires are started by m-70s, bottle rockets and roman candles.

Fines for using illegal fireworks in DNR lands can run as much as $200. Parents could also be liable for the costs of extinguishing a fire started by their children.

Checking with local towns and officials before purchasing fireworks is also recommended. City, villages and towns may have their own ordinances that limit fireworks sales, possession and/or usage.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Possible impacts of new restrictions on unemployment

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News speaks with the Department of Workforce Development about the unemployment rate and possible impacts of new restrictions on jobs in Dane County.

News

Possible impacts on unemployment as Dane County heads into new restrictions

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System’s interim President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claire Olson
Tommy Thompson takes office on Wednesday and is already creating platforms to get opinions from the community

News

Madison man, activist made first appearance in federal court for extortion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Johnson’s arrest sparked downtown protests saying officers used excessive force.

Latest News

News

Bar, restaurant owners in ‘preservation’ mode with new restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Local businesses adapt once again to new public health and safety measures enforced by Dane County.

News

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Sherman Ave. results in injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Fire Department is at the scene and traffic is not being diverted at this time, according to dispatch.

Crime

Madison police investigating near north side homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
https://www.cityofmadison.com/police/newsroom/incidentreports/incident.cfm?id=26658

News

Alliant Energy Center continues to host the Dane County Farmers’ Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Dane County Farmers' Market continues

Regional

LGBTQ+ history mandated in Illinois public schools, State raises minimum wage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Illinois state laws dictating minimum wage, certain driving offenses and LGBTQ history education in public schools will take effect Wednesday.

Crime

The Person of Interest in firebombing of City-County building is in custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The man identified by the Madison Police Department as the person of interest in the firebombing of the City-County Building during last week’s protests is in police custody.