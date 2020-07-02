Advertisement

Art exhibit aims to remove the stigma of addiction

New art exhibit at UW Health that aims to break the stigma behind addiction.
New art exhibit at UW Health that aims to break the stigma behind addiction.(Amelia Jones)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new art exhibit at UW Health called “Facing Addiction” aims to show people that you cannot tell what someone is going through just by looking at their face.

The exhibit is portraits of 20 different people lined up on the wall. They are all drawn in a different color. Artist Paul Smith is a recovering addict himself. The project was very personal for him.

“Recovery is a very personal thing. It’s an issue that we’re trying hard to overcome something that is a killer, a fatal disease. people die from addiction every day. It should be treated with the same serious level of understanding which is what we’re trying to do here,” Smith said.

Some of the people in the portraits are recovering addicts, but some are not. Smith hopes the exhibit allows people to educate themselves on the complexities of addiction.

“This is a disease condition. This isn’t just a series of bad moral decisions and that’s what they come into the treatment center with. We’re trying to disjoint that idea from them and get them better educated on what addiction is,” Smith said.

The portraits are for sale, framed originals are $500 and unframed prints are $150. All the money raised goes back to Chandra’s House of Hope, an addiction recovery facility for women in Madison. If you are interested in purchasing a portrait or print contact Mandy Kron, Art Coordinator at UW Health, akron@uwhealth.org or 608-263-5992.

The exhibit is up at UW Health until July 28. The hospital is not allowing extra visitors, if you have an appointment you can check it out in person. If not, you can see the work on Paul’s portfolio website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hit-and-run victim speaks out, citing long road to recovery

Updated: 6 hours ago
Alize Carter is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Madison.

News

Tavern League calls new restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful,” after public health officials announced a new emergency order Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

News

Watertown Police investigate police impersonation case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to Watertown Police, all three suspects wore a navy or black police uniform style shirt with a sewn-in badge, baseball cap with sewn-on badge, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes

News

COVID Surge

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Possible impacts of new restrictions on unemployment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News speaks with the Department of Workforce Development about the unemployment rate and possible impacts of new restrictions on jobs in Dane County.

News

Possible impacts on unemployment as Dane County heads into new restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System’s interim President

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Tommy Thompson takes office on Wednesday and is already creating platforms to get opinions from the community

News

Wisconsin DNR reminds residents of firework laws for the holiday weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
WI DNR reminds residents of firework laws for upcoming Fourth of July weekend

News

Madison man, activist made first appearance in federal court for extortion

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Johnson’s arrest sparked downtown protests saying officers used excessive force.

News

Bar, restaurant owners in ‘preservation’ mode with new restrictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Local businesses adapt once again to new public health and safety measures enforced by Dane County.