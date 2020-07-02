Advertisement

Attorney General launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new task force will help fight the abduction, homicide, and trafficking of Native American women and girls in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the launch of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force on Thursday.

“The problem of violence against women and children and the disproportionate impact on Native women and communities is the responsibility of all of society to address,” said Kristin Welch, Menikanaehkem Women’s Leadership Cohort-MMIW Coordinator. “For meaningful long-term reform, we must look to solutions that are Indigenous-led while addressing both historical acts of violence against Indigenous women as well as those that still exist today within modern institutions.”

The task force examines factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women and how to improve and implement detailed data collection and reporting methods.

The task force is in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Native American communities in the state.

