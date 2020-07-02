Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County
In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.
The state Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the average number of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days stands at 502 on Thursday. That’s 11 more compared to the day before, and 16 more than the day before.
But at the same time, the percent of positive new cases continues to dip to 4.2 percent as the state expands testing, the lowest since June 25.
According to the latest figures, people between the ages of 20 and 29 are the most common group to have tested positive for coronavirus, at 23 percent. The next most common groups are people between the ages of 30-29, at 18 percent, and between 40-49 years old, at 15 percent.
Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, raising the total death toll in the state at 793. Deaths due to COVID-19 are down significantly compared to other spikes in late March and mid April. A graph from the DHS shows one of the lowest average death rates since the pandemic seriously took hold in Wisconsin.
Just under 30,000 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since DHS began tracking cases.
County Breakdown
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|19
|2
|Brown Co.
|2,916
|42
|Columbia Co.
|88
|1
|Dane Co.
|1,953
|32
|Dodge Co.
|461
|5
|Grant Co.
|161
|13
|Green Co.
|89
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|33
|0
|Iowa Co.
|32
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|242
|4
|Juneau Co.
|39
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|74
|0
|Marquette Co.
|16
|1
|Milwaukee Co.
|11,510
|390
|Richland Co.
|16
|4
|Rock Co.
|873
|24
|Sauk Co.
|108
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|1,210
|39
