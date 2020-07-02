Advertisement

Board outlines community input opportunities on Madison police chief search amid COVID-19

(FILE)
(FILE)(WSAW)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four town halls have been canceled related to the search for the next Madison police chief, but input is still needed from the public.

The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners released a statement on Thursday saying they outlined other ways to get input on the experiences and characteristics that should be considered in the hiring process.

“As we continue our work with this important function of the PFC, we are committed to listening to all residents in the City of Madison, including those who have the greatest challenges to providing feedback in the technological driven environment that we are now operating in,” says the board.

During a special meeting on June 24, they outlined several initiatives to get community responses.

They are inviting organizations to give input at the next meeting on July 13 and a special meeting on July 22. The meetings will be held virtually and will allow organizations up to 20 minutes to share their thoughts.

Organizations wanting to provide input can fill out this survey.

Any member of the public who wishes to speak can do so at the beginning of each PFC meeting. They can register by contacting Attorney Jenna Rousseau at 844-833-0828 or through email at jrousseau@strangpatteson.com.

In the coming weeks, a community input survey will be launched to allow Madison residents to provide input.

The PFC will also have plans to gather input using Local Voices Network. It is also exploring opportunities through neighborhood associations, community centers, faith-based organizations, and other community groups.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNR: Be safe on the water this holiday weekend, wear a life jacket

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone to be ready for the unexpected and wear a life jacket.

Local

Reedsburg has three $100K Lottery winners in a year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Since May 2019 Reedsburg had three winners in the game, All or Nothing.

Local

Ex-girlfriend arrested in East Bluff homicide, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A 22-year-old Madison woman was arrested after police say she shot her ex-boyfriend Wednesday afternoon.

Local

DHS asks people to stay home Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Department of Health Services urges Wisconsin residents to stay home and follow best public health practices during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Latest News

News

Most Madison-area beaches open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the findings of the latest beach water quality results.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Local

State Patrol: Janesville man arrested in Madison for fifth OWI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A Janesville man was arrested for his fifth operating while under the influence offense in Madison Thursday morning.

Portraits of "Facing Addiction" exhibit

Updated: 4 hours ago
The portraits in the new “Facing Addiction” exhibit at UW Health that aims to remove the stigma associated with addiction.

Local

Art exhibit aims to remove the stigma of addiction

Updated: 7 hours ago
A new art exhibit at UW Health is called "Facing Addiction," and aims to show people that you cannot tell what someone is going through just by looking at their face.

News

Hit-and-run victim speaks out, citing long road to recovery

Updated: 12 hours ago
Alize Carter is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Madison.