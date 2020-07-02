Board outlines community input opportunities on Madison police chief search amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four town halls have been canceled related to the search for the next Madison police chief, but input is still needed from the public.

The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners released a statement on Thursday saying they outlined other ways to get input on the experiences and characteristics that should be considered in the hiring process.

“As we continue our work with this important function of the PFC, we are committed to listening to all residents in the City of Madison, including those who have the greatest challenges to providing feedback in the technological driven environment that we are now operating in,” says the board.

During a special meeting on June 24, they outlined several initiatives to get community responses.

They are inviting organizations to give input at the next meeting on July 13 and a special meeting on July 22. The meetings will be held virtually and will allow organizations up to 20 minutes to share their thoughts.

Organizations wanting to provide input can fill out this survey.

Any member of the public who wishes to speak can do so at the beginning of each PFC meeting. They can register by contacting Attorney Jenna Rousseau at 844-833-0828 or through email at jrousseau@strangpatteson.com.

In the coming weeks, a community input survey will be launched to allow Madison residents to provide input.

The PFC will also have plans to gather input using Local Voices Network. It is also exploring opportunities through neighborhood associations, community centers, faith-based organizations, and other community groups.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.