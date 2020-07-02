Boater who drowned in Lake Kegonsa identified

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have released the name of the man who drowned in Lake Kegonsa after jumping from a pontoon boat into the water last weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Ricky Joe Strand, 58 of Stoughton, died from an accidental fresh water drowning. Additional testing is underway at this time, the Office says.

Strand was boating with friends when he reportedly jumped off the boat on 28.

Crews found his body two days later.

