Community fireworks shows adjust for COVID-19 safety measures

VILLAGE OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - 4th of July will look different in many places this year.

The annual fireworks show in the Village of Mazomanie is changing its launch location to the Bluff instead of the accessible Lions Park.

Peter Huebner, the president of the Mazomanie 4th of July Fireworks Forever, says residents will be able to see the fireworks from their own homes.

“Most people from our discussions with people here in town are just planning on sitting out in their yards and watching it,” said Huebner.

The community decided not to cancel plans to give residents something to look forward to.

“Everything has been cancelled with COVID,” Huebner said. “Everyone’s getting frustrated and wants something to do.”

In Baraboo, the fireworks show will only be an aerial display and not include any ground fireworks.

“All of the fireworks will be held at a higher altitude,” said Capt. Rob Sinden of the Baraboo Police Dept. “That’s a conscious effort to allow everyone to see them at a greater distance.”

State health officials are asking people to stay home for the holiday.

“We’re really encouraging people to celebrate with their immediate families and their immediate groups that they’ve been spending time with,” said Stephanie Smiley, Department of Public Health & Department of Health Services Interim Administrator. “The virus is still here and it is making its way through our communities and really want people to take extra precautions as they celebrate the 4th of July weekend.”

Dr. Amy Franta, SSM Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, discourages traveling even to neighboring counties.

“You’re entering an area where you don’t know the people you’re going to be exposed to,” said Dr. Franta. “It’s really about being around people that you know and trust.”

Since Memorial Day, state health officials say Wisconsin has added 13,000 new COVID-19 cases. Of the total number of cases in the state, 20% are from the past two weeks.

