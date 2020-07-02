Advertisement

Carbon monoxide issue at daycare center in Dane Co.

Claire Stencil and her daughter, who goes to the day care.
Claire Stencil and her daughter, who goes to the day care.(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a carbon monoxide issue at a daycare center in the Town of Springdale in Dane County Thursday.

A Dane County Spokesperson tells NBC15 News that ambulances and law enforcement were called to 8900 Ridgeview Road just before 3 p.m., where the Hearts & Hands Children’s Center is located.

Claire Stencil says her daughter attends Hearts & Hands. Stencil says she received an email with a carbon dioxide alert, in which the center said that all the children and employees had been evacuated.

Stencil showed NBC15 News the alert, which read: “All children are safe. We have evacuated the building for possible carbon monoxide. More updates as we have them.”

Crews responded to a carbon monoxide issue at a Dane Co. day care.
Crews responded to a carbon monoxide issue at a Dane Co. day care.(WMTV)

