Carbon monoxide issue at daycare center in Dane Co.

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a carbon monoxide issue at a daycare center in the Town of Springdale in Dane County Thursday.

A Dane County Spokesperson tells NBC15 News that ambulances and law enforcement were called to 8900 Ridgeview Road just before 3 p.m., where the Hearts & Hands Children’s Center is located.

Claire Stencil says her daughter attends Hearts & Hands. Stencil says she received an email with a carbon dioxide alert, in which the center said that all the children and employees had been evacuated.

Stencil showed NBC15 News the alert, which read: “All children are safe. We have evacuated the building for possible carbon monoxide. More updates as we have them.”

