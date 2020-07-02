Advertisement

DHS asks people to stay home Fourth of July weekend

Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to stay home during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are asking people to stay home during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

The state recently has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases, with the daily-average of new cases at 490.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Thursday that nearly 20-percent of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive within the past two weeks.

They said the increase is driven in part by an increase in infections among younger people and contact tracing by some local health departments has revealed that many of these cases can traced back to bars.

“This message is especially important for younger people to hear,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We know this is a time people like to celebrate with friends, but COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and we need everyone to take the necessary precautions.”

While there were more confirmed cases in early May compared to early June, more than twice the percentage of cases, 14-percent compared to seven-percent, reported they attended a gathering, party, or met up with people outside their homes within two weeks of getting the virus, according to DHS. One percent reported attending a protest or rally in early June.

“23-percent of our total cases in Wisconsin are people in their twenties,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Compare that to our cases in early April when 11-percent of positive cases were in their twenties. In order to help decrease the infection rate in our state, we need younger Wisconsinites to take more precautions like staying home, physical distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings whenever possible.”

