Advertisement

DNR: Be safe on the water this holiday weekend, wear a life jacket

(FILE)
(FILE)(Associated Press)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -During the Fourth of July weekend, people will be heading to area lakes, rivers, and waterways.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding everyone to be ready for the unexpected and wear a life jacket.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 79-percent of fatal boating accident victims drowned, and majority of those did not wear life jackets.

The DNR has the following reminders:

  • All vessels (including canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards) must have at least one USCG-approved wearable life jacket for each person on board.
  • All vessels 16 feet or more in length must have one USCG-approved throwable personal flotation device on board that is immediately accessible.
  • Every person on board a personal watercraft must wear a USCG-approved life jacket.
  • Sailboarders and windsurfers are exempt from the life jacket requirement but are highly encouraged to wear one.
  • Federal law requires children under the age of 13 to wear a USCG-approved life jacket while underway in an open vessel on federally controlled waters.

All life jackets must be:

  • In good and serviceable condition, which means no tears, rips, broken straps or snaps;
  • Readily accessible, which means you can put the life jacket on quickly in an emergency; and
  • Of the proper size for the intended wearer. Sizing for life jackets is based on body weight and chest size.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most Madison-area beaches open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the findings of the latest beach water quality results.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Portraits of "Facing Addiction" exhibit

Updated: 4 hours ago
The portraits in the new “Facing Addiction” exhibit at UW Health that aims to remove the stigma associated with addiction.

News

Hit-and-run victim speaks out, citing long road to recovery

Updated: 12 hours ago
Alize Carter is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Madison.

Latest News

News

Tavern League calls new restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful,” after public health officials announced a new emergency order Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

News

Watertown Police investigate police impersonation case

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to Watertown Police, all three suspects wore a navy or black police uniform style shirt with a sewn-in badge, baseball cap with sewn-on badge, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes

News

COVID Surge

Updated: 18 hours ago

Local

Possible impacts of new restrictions on unemployment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News speaks with the Department of Workforce Development about the unemployment rate and possible impacts of new restrictions on jobs in Dane County.

News

Possible impacts on unemployment as Dane County heads into new restrictions

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Tommy Thompson takes office as UW System’s interim President

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Tommy Thompson takes office on Wednesday and is already creating platforms to get opinions from the community