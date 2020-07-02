Advertisement

DOJ investigates police shooting in Sheboygan

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer in Sheboygan.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) -Authorities say Sheboygan police shot and killed a man after officers were called to a disturbance between a woman and the person who died.

Sgt. Andy Kundinger says police were informed by the caller that the man was armed.

Kundinger says officers arrived early Thursday, made contact with the man and he was fatally shot.

Police did not describe the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The man’s family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the shooting. 

