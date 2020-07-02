Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend arrested in East Bluff homicide, police say

Heaven A. Grant
Heaven A. Grant(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A 22-year-old Madison woman was arrested after police say she shot her ex-boyfriend Wednesday afternoon.

Madison police say while they were investigating the shooting on East Bluff, Heaven A. Grant approached them saying she was responsible for the gunfire.

She says she recently broke up with her 25-year-old boyfriend and he followed her car Wednesday.

After she pulled into a parking lot on East Bluff, she says he got out of the car and they got into an argument. 

Grant said he was trying to get into her car when she shot him.

Police said she drove away and the victim ended up back in the car he followed her in. They said there was at least one other person in the car with him.

They said the driver stopped on the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue and tried to find medical help.

Grant was arrested for first-degree reckless homicide.

