Advertisement

Fla. sheriff says he’ll deputize gun owners if protests overwhelm county

Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, released a video warning he will deputize the county's legal gun owners in the face of violent protests, if needed.
Clay County, Florida, Sheriff Darryl Daniels, the county's first Black sheriff, released a video warning he will deputize the county's legal gun owners in the face of violent protests, if needed.(Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office/WCJB/Gray News)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida sheriff warned any disruptive and violent protesters that he will deputize lawful gun owners in the county if matters get out of hand.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday with Sheriff Darryl Daniels speaking on how his department will handle the “lawlessness” from groups like “Black Lives Matter or any other group that’s making themselves a spectacle, disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country.”

Daniels also said that if protests get out of hand, he wants lawful gun owners to help out.

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people

Sheriff Daniels speaks on who we are as a people. #CCSOFL #KeepingClaySafe

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county. I’ll deputize them for this one purpose: to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility. That’s what we’re sworn to do, and that’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned,” he said.

Daniels is the first Black sheriff of Clay County and is up for re-election against six opponents.

The Florida Times-Union reports he is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for the false arrest of a corrections officer who he allegedly had an affair with while he was working at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community fireworks shows adjust for COVID-19 safety measures

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The annual fireworks show in the Village of Mazomanie is changing its launch location to the Bluff instead of the accessible Lions Park.

News

Carbon monoxide issue at daycare center in Dane Co.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Crews are responding to an issue involving carbon monoxide in the Town of Springdale in Dane County Thursday.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

News

Report: Protests did not lead to spike in COVID-19 cases in Dane Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Black Lives Matter protests through the month of June are not connected to Dane County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the health department concluded Thursday.

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

National

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

Updated: 1 hours ago
The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.