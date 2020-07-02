H-O-T Fourth of July Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is going to be hotter than a firecracker! High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will likely add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible during the heat of the day. With a lot of outdoor activities probably planned, everyone will need to take heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, take breaks in the shade or AC and dress for the heat.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A hot and humid afternoon will turn into a very warm and muggy evening. Temperatures probably won’t drop below 80 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m. If you want to go for a walk or run wait until later this evening when temperatures are a little cooler. Most of the area will stay dry this evening. A stray shower or storm is possible, but right now it looks like nothing is going to popup. Any chance for a shower or storm will come to an end around sunset.

The overnight will be mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will a hot and humid day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A places could hit 90 degrees. The humidity will likely put heat index values in the low to mid 90s, which is just below Heat Advisory criteria. Heat indices will could be near or above 90 degrees from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the hottest time of day and when we want to limit our time outside. There will be a better chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon then the last couple of days. Most of the area will likely stay dry, though. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Any showers or storms that develop Friday afternoon will likely be gone by sunset on Friday.

The heat and humidity will continue to be the main weather headline on the Fourth of July and Sunday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be on either side of 90 degrees. Both days will also a feature a ton of sizzling sunshine and a slim chance of isolated showers and storms. There might be a slightly better chance of rain on Sunday compared to Saturday. No ones weekend plans will be washed out. Most will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging rain drops.

The heat and humidity will likely continue into next week. Our rain chances will also start to increase early next week.

