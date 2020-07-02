Advertisement

Hit-and-run victim speaks out, citing long road to recovery

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old Madison woman is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Madison June 21.

Alize Carter calls herself “the life the party,” but she said recently her life was turned upside down.

“I relive this dream every night. I have nightmares every single night,” Carter said. “Same dream of me getting ran over, the tire going over my face, me trying to move, the tire going across my stomach.”

Carter said she was out early that Sunday morning, and saw a protest. Moments later she said she crossed the street and found herself underneath a truck.

"When he ran me over my skin came off on multiple places of my body. my knees are messed up and my arms," she said.

She said bones and ligaments are broken in her hands and she also has a concussion.

"It hurt me because I'm a tattoo artist and I can't use my hands," she said.

Her life and her career now on hold.

"I've been drawing all my life. I'm also into graphic design," she said.

According to the Madison Police Department, the driver fled the scene. The hit-and-run sparking protests in the days following.

Officers arrested a suspect later released on $350 bail.

“That’s a PlayStation 4. My life is no greater than $350? He could have killed me,” she said. “But if it was me, a black person running over a white person, I would have got attempted murder.”

As the court process plays out, Carter said she faces a long road to recovery.

"God gives his strongest battles to his strongest soldiers and obviously he felt like I was the one to fight this battle," she said.

Carter said she has a lot of doctor appointments, physical therapy and possible surgeries lying ahead.

“All I want is justice for this man to get charged the same way a black man would get charged,” she said.

