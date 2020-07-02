Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-HARLEY-DUMPS-DEALERSHIP

Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the post was allegedly made on the Facebook page of Abernathy’s Cycles, a Union City, Tennessee, motorcycle and ATV dealership. The post read “I’m sick of this black lives matter,” and called for Black people to go “back to Africa and stay.” The dealership’s owner, Russell Abernathy II, told Jackson, Tennessee, TV station WBBJ that he didn't make the posts, that his account was hacked and that he rejects the derogatory comments.

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are urging people to stay home during the Fourth of July holiday to help stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections. The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks. The agency says the spike has been driven largely by young people congregating in bars. State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s. Overall the state has seen 29,738 confirmed cases and 792 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man who allegedly charged him with a pair of knives. Sheboygan Press Media reports that Sheboygan police got a call Thursday morning about a man armed with knives who was running at a woman in the street. Police Chief Christopher Domagalski and the state Department of Justice say an officer tried to use his stun gun on the man, whose family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin, but the man kept advancing and the officer had to shoot him with his service weapon. Ruffin's family says police knew he suffered from a mental disability and that they don't think the officer had to kill him.

5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl. The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

Wisconsin court may not rule on voter purge before November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

Health officials close indoor service at Madison bars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

Judge throws out Racine's coronavirus plan

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has thrown out Racine's coronvirus ordinance as unconstitutional. Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said Wednesday that Racine's plan violated Wisconsin's constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble. The judge also said the ordinance was so broadly written that “no average person of ordinary intelligence can make sense of its sprawling breadth.” The owner of a CrossFit gym brought the lawsuit, saying the city's rules threatened his business. The Journal Sentinel reports the judge said the city could adopt a new plan to deal with the coronavirus, if it was written more narrowly. Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the judge's decision ”irresponsible" and says the city has asked for an immediate stay of the decision.

Wisconsin city council to vote on removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Wis (AP) — A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial white figures are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. WISC-TV reported Tuesday that Columbus alders will decide the statue’s fate at Tuesday's council meeting. The decision follows a petition started by Abbi Adams, a senior at Columbus High School, to remove the statue. During the meeting, Adams said what Christopher Columbus symbolizes shouldn’t represent her city. But some want to keep the statue to preserve its history.