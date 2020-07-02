Advertisement

Madison man remains in critical condition after June hit-and-run, police say

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A 46-year-old Madison man remains in “very critical condition” following a hit-and run in June, says Madison Police.

They said on Thursday an MPD Traffic Specialist is asking for the community’s help.

On June 20, the man was hit by a driver in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:25 a.m. A passerby saw him lying in the grass with serious head injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

