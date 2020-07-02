Madison police: Protesters block traffic along East Washington Avenue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a group of protesters blocked traffic on East Washington Avenue at Fourth Street, outside East High School, Thursday evening.

The police department asked residents in a social media post to avoid the area and drive with caution.

The Officer in Charge at the central police station, however, tells NBC15 News that there is no indication the protesters were in fact blocking traffic. The OIC admitted he had no cameras pointed in that direction.

A WisDOT camera as of 6:15 p.m. does show what appear to be Madison police cars barricading the westbound lanes.

