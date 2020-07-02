Most Madison-area beaches open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out of the Madison-area’s 21 beaches, two are currently closed.

On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the findings of the latest beach water quality results.

The only beach closed for blue-green algae is the beach at James Madison Park. The Memorial Union Pier is closed indefinitely under U-W Madison orders due to the coronavirus.

Health officials ask people to observe physical distancing while at the beach.

