Most Madison-area beaches open
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out of the Madison-area’s 21 beaches, two are currently closed.
On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the findings of the latest beach water quality results.
The only beach closed for blue-green algae is the beach at James Madison Park. The Memorial Union Pier is closed indefinitely under U-W Madison orders due to the coronavirus.
Health officials ask people to observe physical distancing while at the beach.
