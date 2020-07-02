MPD: Eight shell casings found in North Side parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Several shell casings were found in a North Side parking lot Thursday morning, says Madison Police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Northport Drive at 10:35 p.m .Wednesday after there were reports of possible gunfire.

Police did not immediately find evidence, but a witness found eight shell casings in a parking lot.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

