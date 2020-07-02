Passerby scares off robber putting knife to SUV driver’s neck, Madison police say
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A knife-wielding robber was scared off by community members after he attacked an SUV driver, said Madison police.
A DeForest man said he allowed a stranger into his vehicle for a transaction on North Baldwin Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He said the stranger then put him in a choke hold and put a knife to his neck. He said the man threatened to kill him and demanded money.
The driver yelled out for help and a passerby intervened and called police.
Police said the victim ended up with a cut finger and several abrasions.
They are currently reviewing surveillance video.
