Passerby scares off robber putting knife to SUV driver’s neck, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A knife-wielding robber was scared off by community members after he attacked an SUV driver, said Madison police.

A DeForest man said he allowed a stranger into his vehicle for a transaction on North Baldwin Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the stranger then put him in a choke hold and put a knife to his neck. He said the man threatened to kill him and demanded money.

The driver yelled out for help and a passerby intervened and called police.

Police said the victim ended up with a cut finger and several abrasions.

They are currently reviewing surveillance video.

