Reedsburg has three $100K Lottery winners in a year

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Luck is on Reedsburg’s side.

Since May 2019, Viking Village Inc. with Viking Express Mart and Viking Village Foods, sold the three top-prize winning tickets in the game, All or Nothing, to three Reedsburg residents.

"We're very excited for the winners, " said Pam Coy, Viking Village Inc. owner and manager. "We're the lucky spot in Reedsburg so if you want to win, you should buy tickets at Viking."

Retailers receive a $2,000 incentive for selling a winning All or Nothing ticket.

The most recent winner was Jesus Ruiz Rangel on June 6. Andrew Sikorski won in January, and Dianne Owen won in May 2019.

Reedsburg has a population just under 10,000.

The odds of winning All or Nothing’s top prize is 1 in 352,716.

