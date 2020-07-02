Advertisement

Rock Co. to remain in Phase 2 of reopening plan

Rock County Public Health announced the county will stay in Phase Two of the Reopening Guidance on July 2.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Rock County Public Health announced the county will stay in Phase Two of the Reopening Guidance after not making several benchmarks in the phased plan.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the county has seen an increasing number of young people infected with COVID-19. County health officials said of the 223 confirmed cases in June, 60-percent were under the age of 40 and 35-percent were between the ages of 20 and 29.

“Our work is not over, and we need to continue to actively fight the virus that causes COVID-19 by following the guidance provided,” said Marie-Noel Sandoval, MPH, Rock Co. Health Officer. “Every time you leave your home, you can make choices that help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Do this by wearing cloth face coverings, practicing good hygiene, distancing from others, and staying home when you are sick.”

Phase Two in Rock County began June 10. The following benchmarks were not met:

• A goal greater than 240 tests per day

• Decrease in new health care worker cases or no more than 5 health care workers infected for 14 days

• At least 35-percent of ICU beds are available and more than 50-percent ventilators are available

• 75-percent of contacts are initiated within 48 hours

• Ability to provide room and board for people needing isolation and/or quarantine

The county is currently working on facility plans for isolation and/or quarantine.

