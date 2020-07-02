Advertisement

State Patrol: Janesville man arrested in Madison for fifth OWI

Devonte A. Jackson
Devonte A. Jackson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville man was arrested for his fifth operating while under the influence offense after he was pulled over for speeding Thursday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol says Devonte A. Jackson was pulled over on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive in Madison at 1:54 a.m.

A Trooper says he observed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test.

The 34-year-old was then arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DHS asks people to stay home Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Department of Health Services urges Wisconsin residents to stay home and follow best public health practices during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

News

Most Madison-area beaches open

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County released the findings of the latest beach water quality results.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Portraits of "Facing Addiction" exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The portraits in the new “Facing Addiction” exhibit at UW Health that aims to remove the stigma associated with addiction.

Latest News

Local

Art exhibit aims to remove the stigma of addiction

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new art exhibit at UW Health is called "Facing Addiction," and aims to show people that you cannot tell what someone is going through just by looking at their face.

News

Hit-and-run victim speaks out, citing long road to recovery

Updated: 9 hours ago
Alize Carter is recovering after being hit by a truck in downtown Madison.

News

Tavern League calls new restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling restrictions on bars and restaurants “unlawful,” after public health officials announced a new emergency order Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

News

Watertown Police investigate police impersonation case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to Watertown Police, all three suspects wore a navy or black police uniform style shirt with a sewn-in badge, baseball cap with sewn-on badge, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes

News

COVID Surge

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Possible impacts of new restrictions on unemployment

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
NBC15 News speaks with the Department of Workforce Development about the unemployment rate and possible impacts of new restrictions on jobs in Dane County.