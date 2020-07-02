State Patrol: Janesville man arrested in Madison for fifth OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville man was arrested for his fifth operating while under the influence offense after he was pulled over for speeding Thursday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol says Devonte A. Jackson was pulled over on Highway 30 near North Thompson Drive in Madison at 1:54 a.m.

A Trooper says he observed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test.

The 34-year-old was then arrested for operating while intoxicated.

