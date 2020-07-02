Warm and humid conditions to continue into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the rest of the week and into next week.

The weather pattern has slowed with high pressure expected to be building in from the east.

High temperatures over the next several days will be near 90 degrees with heat index temperatures, at times, well into the 90s.

The holiday weekend forecast is looking quiet but continued warm and humid. Plenty of sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

We get into chances of rain later in the day Sunday.

