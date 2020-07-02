Advertisement

Watertown Police investigate police impersonation case

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating after a complaint of three subject impersonating police offers was reported on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Dakota St. after three white, male suspects approached the complainant. The suspects appeared to be unarmed.

According to Watertown Police, all three suspects wore a navy or black police uniform style shirt with a sewn-on badge, baseball cap with sewn-on badge, navy or black police uniform style pants and black shoes.

Suspect one is described as a white male in his mid-20s with short blond hair, tall, slim and wearing sunglasses. The other two suspects are described as being white males in their mid-20s, approximately six feet tall and 190 lbs. All suspects were clean-shaven, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411). Reference case number 2020-1160.

