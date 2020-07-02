Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty after allegedly sawing legs off of dog

Lynnette Victor, 51, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections, three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and restitution for veterinary expenses, according to a report.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Lynnette Victor, 51, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections, three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and restitution for veterinary expenses in Slidell, Louisiana, according to a report.

She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment.

Jail time was not mandated.

Deputies said Buddy, the dog’s name regarding the case, was shot, but the owners did not get proper medical care for the dog, and his hind legs suffered partial paralysis and he became unable to walk.

Buddy was found in a trailer park with severe malnutrition and internal parasites. Buddy’s hind legs were also missing.

The owners, a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter told detectives the dog’s legs fell off after they bandaged them too tightly.

However, after meeting with a veterinarian, detectives learned the dog’s legs were not removed naturally or by a vet.

Detectives determined the teenager was responsible for the dog’s condition and arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Buddy is now in a new home and has fully recovered from past injuries.

