Advertisement

Blackout Week shows support for Black-owned businesses: “For things to change, there has to be black wealth”

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national social media movement is highlighting Black-owned businesses.

The first week of July is known as National Blackout Week, which encourages people to “buy Black only.” Advocates say it’s a short time to raise awareness for the long-term support that’s needed in the Black community.

On the first day, the movement called for people to open an account at a Black-owned bank. On Thursday, the second day, people were asked to “post a selfie” after buying from a Black-owned business, like David’s Jamaican Cuisine.

For nineteen years, owner David Blake and his wife Pauline have worked to bring the joy of the island to their Monona restaurant.

“95 percent of my customers are white folks,” he said. “Everybody is welcome. No matter who you are. Black, brown, purple yellow. I’m going to treat you the same way,” Blake says.

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce wants to see more Black-owned brick and mortars like the Blakes'.

“We don’t have generational wealth that we can learn from. We learn from each other. I believe Madison has a big problem with how it treats its Black-owned businesses,” Martin Lackey, a board member with the chamber, said.

He added that consumers shopping conscientiously at Black-owned operations are a show of support of the Black Lives Matter movement: “To me it’s just as important, if not more important.”

“In order for things to change, we have to have Black wealth,” Lackey continued. “There has to be redistribution of wealth. Black folks need to learn how to have wealth and how to keep wealth.”

Blake says his wealth always goes back to his community, citing how he provides food to police officers and local youth.

“You support me, you’re helping your whole community,” he said.

National Blackout Week culminates with Blackout Day on July 7. The specific calls on this day are to shut off water, gas, social media and television.

“To me Blackout day is to learn to support each other,” Lackey explained. “We have over $1.2 trillion worth of buying power in the Black community. If we decide to stop supporting people who keep us oppressed, we can change the world.”

A full list of black-owned businesses can be found here, via the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blackout Week: Support for Black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

4 workers hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at day care

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Milwaukee firefighters face disciplinary charges after brown figurine found hanging in station

Updated: 2 hours ago
A dozen members of the Milwaukee Fire Department are facing departmental charges after a brown figurine was found hanging in a fire station in February.

News

Another Amazon distribution center to open in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An Amazon distribution center is under construction in the Town of Greenville, just outside of Appleton.

Latest News

News

Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters.

News

Madison police respond to motorcycle crash with injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are responding to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries at Sprecher & Sharpsburg on Madison’s east side Thursday evening.

News

Monica Hall appointed Jefferson County District Attorney

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Monica Hall, who previously served as assistant DA in Jefferson County, will fill a vacancy left after former DA Susan Happ resigned.

News

Ron Johnson proposes swapping Columbus Day with Juneteenth as federal holiday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Sen. Ron Johnson is proposing to replace federal observance of Columbus Day with Juneteenth.

News

DHS: Stay at home during Fourth of July

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Law enforcement spreads message of ‘Operation Dry Water’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Increased boater registrations could lead to more people on the lakes this holiday weekend. Authorities are asking boaters not to drink and drive.