Advertisement

Complaint: Madison activist charged after threatening people, resisting arrest

A Madison activist has been charged in the Dane County Circuit Court after prosecutors say he threatened restaurant owners and customers and resisted arrest from police officers.
Devonere Johnson
Devonere Johnson(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison activist has been charged in the Dane County Circuit Court after prosecutors say he threatened restaurant owners and customers and resisted arrest from police officers.

Devonere Johnson, 28, has already been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with extortion. The DOJ said in a previous criminal complaint that Johnson threatened two Madison businesses unless they sent him money and his associates were provided with free food and beverages.

In a criminal complaint with the Dane County District Court on Friday, prosecutors charged Johnson with threats to injure or accuse of a crime, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and escape. Bond was set for Johnson at $1,500, according to online court documents.

The complaint states that Madison police officers were called to State Street on June 23, where Johnson allegedly held a bullhorn in one hand and a baseball bat in the other.

Dispatchers told the responding officers that Johnson had threatened owners of a business and then threatened customers at the same restaurant, according to the complaint.

Johnson approached the officers while yelling through the bullhorn. He also refused to drop the bat, the complaint states.

That's when Madison police officers attempted to place Johnson in handcuffs, who resisted arrest, the complaint states. Officers eventually lifted Johnson into the air, with his head facing the ground, and carried him to an MPD squad car. The complaint states Johnson was kicking and actively resisting the way there.

Johnson was then placed in the back seat. But officers soon realized that Johnson had escaped from the squad car, as one of the doors had been left unlocked. One of the officers managed to grab Johnson about 10 feet from the squad car. Other officers arrived and brought Johnson back to the squad car and brought him to Dane County Jail.

In a separate criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Friday, prosecutors also charged two other man, Gregg A. James and William T. Shanley. Both were charged with threats to injure or accuse of a crime, and James was further charged with disorderly conduct.

Local and federal prosecutors allege that James and Shanley accompanied Johnson in extorting and threatening two businesses along State Street.

Johnson will be in Dane County Court for his preliminary hearing on July 9. He made his first federal court appearance last Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

July 4th fireworks cancellations lead to big business for retail stores

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elise Romas
Fireworks show cancellations have sent more people to the store, planning for fireworks at home. The Wisconsin DNR shares it's concerns about inexperienced buyers heading into Fourth of July weekend.

Crime

Police: Monona man arrested for felony 6th OWI

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Monona man was booked for his 6th OWI offense, a felony, in Middleton Friday.

Crime

MPD: 17 yr arrested for shooting teen outside apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police arrested a 17-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured and a family frightened on June 23.

State

July 5 marks 10 years since Wisconsin passed the Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
This Sunday will mark 10 years since Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law went into effect.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

Nfl

Packers share initial plans for fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders received a message on Friday from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy to notify them about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

News

Two killed in head-on crash in Osceola

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Two killed in head-on crash in Osceola

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.