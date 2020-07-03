Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 30,317 on Friday since the department began recording cases.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 30,0000 in Wisconsin on Friday, a milestone braced by the climbing average and percent of positive new cases in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 30,317 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the average number of new cases over the last week steadily rose to 510, up from 502 on Thursday and 491 the day before. The percent of positive new cases jumped back up to 5.7 percent, after falling for several days in a row. The percent positive was recorded at 4.2 percent on Thursday, 4.3 percent on Wednesday and 4.7 percent on Tuesday, the DHS reports.

The number of new, confirmed cases was reported at 579 on Friday, a larger jump than compared to the last several days before June 30, when 601 new cases were confirmed, according to the DHS.

Seven new deaths were reported on Friday, raising the total number of deaths in Wisconsin to 783. Deaths due to COVID-19 are down significantly compared to other spikes in late March and mid April. A graph from the DHS shows one of the lowest average death rates since the pandemic seriously took hold in Wisconsin.

Click here to see the number of new, confirmed cases and deaths in Wisconsin’s counties.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19
The number of deaths due to COVID-19(DHS)
The percent of positive new cases
The percent of positive new cases(DHS)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

Nfl

Packers share initial plans for fans at Lambeau Field

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders received a message on Friday from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy to notify them about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Blackout Week shows support for Black-owned businesses: “For things to change, there has to be black wealth”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A national social media movement is highlighting Black-owned businesses.The first week of July is known as National Blackout Week, which encourages people to “buy Black only.”

News

Blackout Week: Support for Black-owned businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

4 workers hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at day care

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Milwaukee firefighters face disciplinary charges after brown figurine found hanging in station

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A dozen members of the Milwaukee Fire Department are facing departmental charges after a brown figurine was found hanging in a fire station in February.

News

Another Amazon distribution center to open in Wisconsin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
An Amazon distribution center is under construction in the Town of Greenville, just outside of Appleton.

News

Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters.