DA not filing charges against Madison woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend

The Dane Co. District Attorney is not filing charges in a homicide case on Madison's North Side.
The Dane Co. District Attorney is not filing charges in a homicide case on Madison's North Side.(Lou Thao/WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County District Attorney is not filing charges against the Madison woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend.

Ismael Ozanne on Friday said after his office reviewed the case, he believes a portion of Wisconsin’s self-defense statute likely applies to the case and says there was evidence of prior domestic violence.

She said she was followed by her ex-boyfriend and she pulled into a parking lot on East Bluff. She told police he got out of the car and they got into an argument. That’s when she says he tried to get into her car and she shot him.

Police say she approached them during the investigation and said she was responsible for the shooting.

Police say he got back into his car, where there was at least one other person inside, and drove away from the parking lot.

They said the driver stopped on the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue where the victim died from his injuries.

Ozanne said at this time, there are no formal bail conditions and she is released from jail.

“I want to highlight three important factors in this case that have allowed me to make this decision at this time,”said Ozanne. “First, the City of Madison Police Department rapidly responded to this matter and devoted substantial resources to this investigation. Second, numerous citizen witnesses spoke to the police and provided information about what they observed as well as access to relevant surveillance videos. Third, [she] – in consultation with a close friend – returned to the area to speak with the police and provided her side of the story.”

Ozanne mentions that this case is not a license to use force intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm against other people.

