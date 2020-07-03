Dane Co. 911 director announces retirement in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Director of the Dane County Department of Public Safety Communications will be retiring in the fall.

John Dejung announced his retirement on Friday. His last day will be Oct. 1.

He took over an embattled 911 center in June 2009, more than a year after the Brittney Zimmermann homicide.

Authorities said Zimmermann called 911, but the call was dropped and the Dane County dispatcher never called her back.

Since Dejung took over, new technology was added to indicate if the caller hung up before it is answered, after a dispatcher answers, and if a call taker was the first to hand up after a connection is made.

“John oversaw key years of growth for our 911 Center and helped manage implementation of key technological improvements that will help keep people in our county safe for many years to come,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “John was especially instrumental in finishing the DaneCom radio communications network that is the backbone for the work police, fire, and emergency medical service (EMS) providers do in our communities every day. Regardless of where people live, those coming to help them can now communicate seamlessly, which improves emergency response and coordination.”

Dejung also implemented “pre-alerting to speed up emergency crews’ response time. He also helped construct a back-up 911 Center which is currently being used to help dispatchers physically distance themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before coming to Dane County, Dejung was the director of the 911 center in Minneapolis.

The county will do a nationwide search for his successor.

