Dane Co. Medical Examiner releases name of East Side homicide victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the 18-year-old shot and killed on Madison’s East Side on Tuesday.

He was identified as Dembo Jammeh of Madison.

Madison police say Jammeh was shot outside the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the parking lot and died after being taken to the hospital.

Police believe the incident was targeted and they are working on identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

