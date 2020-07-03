Deputies seize more than 50 marijuana laced cereal bars and brownies

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has arrested two people from Virginia on marijuana dealing charges.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies assigned to the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they spotted a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling west on I-64.

They say it was traveling a constant 80-85 mph in 70 mph zone, so the car was pulled over.

Deputies say the driver was X`Zavier Whitted, and the passenger was Zamounte Whitted.

They say the two told them they were travelling to St. Louis to visit family.

Deputies say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, but the couple said they had nothing illegal.

During a search, deputies say they found:

green leafy substance (suspected marijuana) inside container, located in flower backpack in backseat

black duffel bag containing more than 50 packages of four different items (brownies, circle shaped cereal bar, shredded wheat type cereal bar, and multi-colored round puff type cereal bar) packaged the same way

package containing brownie, located in front passenger door panel

hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes found on Ms. Whitted

Deputies say samples of all the edible items field tested positive as marijuana, and the total field weight of the seized items was approximately eight pounds.

They say Mrs. Whitted told them she was transporting the THC products to St. Louis to give to her grandmother, and Mr. Whitted admitted he made the THC containing products himself.

Deputies say they items could pose a dangerous safety hazard for an unsuspecting person, especially a young child, who could easily confuse the items with safe-to-eat cereal and brownies.

