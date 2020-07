MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) -Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Marshall on Friday, according to Dane Co. dispatchers.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Hubbell Street around 9:50 a.m.

Dispatchers say there are no initial reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

