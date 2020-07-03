Advertisement

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Don’t miss your shot to watch this weekend
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –The film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” premieres on Disney Plus Friday.

Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes.

The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

The musical received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and also won 11 Tony awards.

The movie's theatrical release was initially set for October 2021, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 26 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man was arrested on arson charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.