Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the post was allegedly made on the Facebook page of Abernathy’s Cycles, a Union City, Tennessee, motorcycle and ATV dealership. The post read “I’m sick of this black lives matter,” and called for Black people to go “back to Africa and stay.” The dealership’s owner, Russell Abernathy II, told Jackson, Tennessee, TV station WBBJ that he didn't make the posts, that his account was hacked and that he rejects the derogatory comments.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are urging people to stay home during the Fourth of July holiday to help stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections. The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks. The agency says the spike has been driven largely by young people congregating in bars. State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s. Overall the state has seen 29,738 confirmed cases and 792 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man who allegedly charged him with a pair of knives. Sheboygan Press Media reports that Sheboygan police got a call Thursday morning about a man armed with knives who was running at a woman in the street. Police Chief Christopher Domagalski and the state Department of Justice say an officer tried to use his stun gun on the man, whose family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin, but the man kept advancing and the officer had to shoot him with his service weapon. Ruffin's family says police knew he suffered from a mental disability and that they don't think the officer had to kill him.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl. The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. About 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side. The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.