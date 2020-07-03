Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung it by its neck with a ribbon on a bulletin board. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says he believes the firefighter did not have racist or sexist intent, but added, “Stupidity is not a defense.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year, if they play in front of any at all. The Packers told season ticket holders Friday to prepare for a season unlike any the NFL has experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says social distancing will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced, and face coverings will be required. Fans can opt out of this season’s games without losing control of their seats for next season. Season ticket holders can request a refund or ask that their payment be carried over.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in shooting death at a motel. The Madison Police Department said its Violent Crime Unit arrested the Madison man Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh. He was found just after 8:30 p.m Tuesday in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn and died later at a local hospital. Police said the shooting, which they believe deliberately targeted the victim, remains under investigation. Jammeh was the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a head-on collision in Osceola in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 35. WEAU-TV reports that deputies determined that two pickup trucks collided head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and a female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The solo driver was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victims’ names were not immediately released.