High temperatures throughout the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

The movement of the weather pattern has slowed, and high pressure will be in our vicinity through the weekend.

High temperatures over the next several days will be around, or above 90 degrees with heat index temperatures, at times, well into the 90s.

Only small chances of rain are in the forecast this afternoon. Better chances of rain are expected through the middle of next week. With warm temperatures and high humidity.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.