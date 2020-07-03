Advertisement

Hot & humid Fourth of July holiday weekend

Borderline dangerous heat is possible Saturday and Sunday
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The heat and humidity won’t be taking the Fourth of July holiday weekend off! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature, so heat indices will likely top out in the low to mid 90s. This is just below Heat Advisory criteria. With borderline dangerous possible, make sure to take heat precautions if you’re going to spend a lot of time outside in the heat of the day: drink plenty of water, dress for the heat, wear sunscreen, find shade as often as possible and take breaks from the heat. It’s also important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Safety - Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke
Heat Safety - Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke(WMTV NBC15)

Take it easy outside this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are topping out near 90 degrees with heat indices in the low to mid 90s across most of the area. Temperatures and feels like temperatures probably won’t drop below 80 degrees until 8 or 9 p.m. There will be a slim chance of a shower or storm through sunset. However, most of the area will not be cooled off by rain. If a storm develops, watch out for brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

The overnight will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Tonight will be dry with just a few clouds around.

The Fourth of July is going to be H-O-T. By noon, temperatures will be in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the upper 80s. Highs temperatures on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will have to worry about beating the heat rather than dodging raindrops. Any chance for a shower or storm will come to an end by sunset, so we’ll be dry for fireworks. Overall, Saturday is going to feature a ton of sunshine.

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast
Fourth of July Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

If a fireworks show isn’t on the agenda then maybe you’ll want to check out the penumbral lunar eclipse Saturday night. During a penumbral lunar eclipse the moon only passes through Earth’s outer shadow, the penumbra, so it can be hard to see. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 10:07p.m. and end at 12:52 a.m.

Sunday will be carbon copy of Saturday. It’s going to be hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Also, expect a lot of sunshine. Rain chances on Sunday are only 10 percent.

The heat and humidity will likely continue through most of next week. Expect highs to be near 90 degrees and lows near 70 degrees. Our rain chances will start to increase towards the middle of next week.

