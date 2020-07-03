Light-up cat toy sparks fire response on Madison’s West Side, fire officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A light-up cat toy is brightening gear lockers at Madison Fire Station 7 after it was behind a fire call on Madison’s West Side Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to a home on the 4500 block of Hammersley Road around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday after a woman said she saw sparks under her dishwasher.

When crews arrived, they could not find smoke or a burning odor. They looked under the dishwasher for any potential fire hazards and that’s where they found a light-up cat toy.

A firefighter activated the toy and she confirmed it was the same light she saw under the dishwasher.

Firefighters asked if they could keep the toy and the woman obliged and thanked them for their service.

