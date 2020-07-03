Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson was arrested Thursday night for first-degree intentional homicide.

Police say Jammeh was shot in the Red Roof Inn parking lot Tuesday night and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

They say Roberson took off from the scene.

Police say the investigation remains open and active at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

