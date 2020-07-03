Advertisement

Massive American flag draped over Gatlinburg SkyBridge

The flag will stay there until July 5 for the holiday weekend.
American flag draped over SkyBridge
American flag draped over SkyBridge(Source: Gatlinburg Skylift Park)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is looking very patriotic for the Fourth of July.

A massive 60-foot long American flag was draped over the bridge Thursday evening. The flag will stay there until July 5 for the holiday weekend.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

According to a news release, it took eight volunteers to drape the flag over the SkyBridge. The flag sits 150-feet above the ground.

For details on visiting the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: moments ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 39 minutes ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

Latest News

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Madison police arrest suspect in East Side homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Madison Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed Dembo Jammeh outside an East Side hotel.

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

National

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years.

State

Sen. Johnson backtracks Juneteenth federal holiday replacement amendment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is retracting his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.