Monica Hall appointed Jefferson County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new Jefferson County District Attorney.

Monica Hall, who previously served as assistant DA in Jefferson County, will fill a vacancy left after former DA Susan Happ resigned. Hall will serve the remainder of the term until it ends on January 2021.

Hall has worked as a prosecutor for almost 15 years. According to the governor, in a release:

“Monica Hall is perfect for the job. She is a skilled prosecutor who understands that the people involved in the criminal justice system are also her neighbors. She cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Jefferson County. With her well-established roots in the county and her wealth of experience, I am confident she will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Jefferson County.”

